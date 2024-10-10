Lebanon arrests 2 foreigners suspected of spying for Israel

The Lebanese army said Thursday that two foreigners were arrested on suspicion of spying for Israel.

A military statement did not specify the nationality of the two foreigners, saying that they filmed various locations, documented the impact of the Israeli airstrikes, and followed up on search and rescue operations and recovered bodies to verify their results.

The pair were recruited through social media platforms and are currently being investigated, the statement said.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,323 people, injuring over 3,700 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.