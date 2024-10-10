Jordan says ‘explosive object’ lands in Aqaba

Jordan confirmed on Thursday that an " explosive object " had fallen in the Red Sea city of Aqaba.

A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said it received a report about the fall of an explosive object before midnight south of the country.

Security forces cordoned off the area and the Royal Engineering Corps handled the fragments and remnants of the object, he added.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesman, however, did not specify the origin of the explosive object.

The Israeli army said late Wednesday that it had shot down a drone heading to Eilat in southern Israel. It came shortly after the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq claimed a drone attack on a "vital target" in Israel.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 42,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,323 people and injured over 3,700 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.