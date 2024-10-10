3 children among 7 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in southern Gaza

Seven Palestinians, including three children, were killed in new Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip early Thursday, a medical source said.

An airstrike hit a home in al-Fukhari neighborhood east of Khan Younis, killing five people, including three children, the source said.

Two more people died of their wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks in the same city, the source added.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, continued its offensive in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip for a fifth day amid a tight siege on the area, according to witnesses.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling were reported in the area as Israeli forces blew up several buildings in Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Saftawi in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army claims that its offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.