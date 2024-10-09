Pro-Palestinian Australian senator announces launch of new political party

A pro-Palestinian senator in Australia announced Wednesday that she will launch a new political party following her July resignation from the Labor Party over its stance on Palestine, local media reported.

Speaking at Parliament House, Fatima Payman revealed her plans to form "Australia's Voice," a political movement she described as a path toward a more equitable Australia.

"This is more than a party. It is a movement for a fairer, more inclusive Australia," she told reporters, as quoted by ABC News. "Together we will hold our leaders accountable and ensure that your voice, Australia's voice, will never be silenced."

Payman's exit from the Labor Party came after she backed a parliamentary motion calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, leading to her suspension from the party. Soon after, she resigned and declared her intent to continue serving Western Australia as an independent senator.

"When history looks back, it must see that we stood on the side of humanity, even when it was difficult," Payman said at the time of her departure from the Labor Party.

The ruling Labor Party has faced criticism for what some see as a softening of its stance on Palestine. While it officially supports a cease-fire in Gaza, the party has not moved to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, a position that has drawn backlash from pro-Palestinian advocates.

Amid escalating tensions, pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Australia are also pressing the government to impose sanctions on Israel for its brutal offensive in Gaza. Israel intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip following a large-scale assault by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

According to Palestinian health officials, nearly 42,000 people—mainly women and children—have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli onslaught began, with over 97,100 injured. The military offensive has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, aggravating severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid due to the sustained blockade.