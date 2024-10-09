Israel yet to brief U.S.on plans for response to Iranian missile attack.

Israeli leaders have not yet briefed the United States on the specifics of their military response to last week's Iranian ballistic missile attack, despite ongoing discussions between U.S. military officials about potentially supporting Israel with intelligence or airstrikes, two U.S. officials said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening to discuss possible responses to Iran's missile strike, though Israel has not made a final decision on its course of action or timing, according to one former and two current officials familiar with the call, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli officials convened to review their response options, according to two U.S. officials.

U.S. sources indicated that while Israel has likely made a decision to retaliate, it is still refining its options through meetings held on Monday and Tuesday. The potential responses under consideration include strikes on Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defenses, and energy facilities, though nuclear sites were reportedly not part of the discussions.

Gallant was scheduled to meet Austin in Washington on Wednesday, a trip initiated by Gallant himself, but the meeting was postponed at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The three U.S. officials expressed concern that Israel's response to Iran could take place while Gallant was meeting with Austin.

Iran remains on high alert, bracing for a possible Israeli retaliation in response to an Oct. 1 missile strike from Tehran. The attack has heightened regional tensions amid Israel's brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip, now entering its second year.