Israeli army says 5 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv

The Israeli army said late Monday that it detected five rockets being fired from Lebanon towards the Tel Aviv area in central Israel.

The attack came after Tel Aviv earlier witnessed rocket attacks from Gaza and Yemen, according to Israel's Army Radio.

The army in a statement claimed that its air defenses intercepted some of the rockets while others landed in open areas without causing damage or casualties.

Sirens were sounded at least three times in dozens of towns in the Tel Aviv area during the day during the rocket attacks from Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon, the Times of Israel news website reported.

The rocket attack from Lebanon came shortly after the Israeli army said it struck a Hezbollah intelligence command center in Beirut.

The Lebanese group is yet to comment on the rocket firings and Israeli claim.

Earlier, the Israeli army said around 100 of its fighter jets struck more than 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon within an hour.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing 1,251 people, injuring 3,618 others and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









