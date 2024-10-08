ISRAELI ARMY CLAIMS IT KILLED HEAD OF HEZBOLLAHS LOGISTICS NETWORK

The Israeli army on Tuesday morning claimed that it has killed a senior commander in the Lebanese Hezbollah group in an airstrike carried out on southern Beirut.

On Monday evening, the Israeli army announced carrying out a "precise and guided" attack in Beirut's southern suburb.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it has assassinated Suhail Hussein Husseini, who it said was the head of Hezbollah's logistics network and is responsible for arms transfer between his group and Iran.

The statement also said that Husseini was a member of the group's top military body, known as the Jihad Council.

The Hezbollah group is yet to comment on the Israeli strike.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,250 people, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.





