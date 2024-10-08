Israel carries out fresh airstrikes in Lebanon

The Israeli warplanes on early Tuesday carried out a series of airstrikes in several areas across Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburb.

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, the warplanes targeted the Tahouitet El-Ghadir area near Beirut's airport and the Burj al-Barajneh area, both in Beirut's southern suburb areas.

Earlier, the news agency reported Israeli airstrikes in several areas and towns around Tyre city in southern Lebanon.

It added that at dawn, the Israeli warplanes struck several villages in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon, including the Younine village and Nabi Chit town.

The Lebanese health authorities have yet to comment on the airstrikes and if there were any casualties from them.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,250, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.