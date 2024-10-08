HEZBOLLAH ANNOUNCES TARGETING ISRAELI ARMYS SITES, SOLDIERS IN NORTHERN ISRAEL

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Tuesday said its fighters targeted with rockets Israeli army's sites and soldiers deployed in settlements in northern Israel.

In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj military site.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it struck the Israeli army's artillery bunkers in the Dishon and Dalton towns.

It added that its fighters targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Yiron settlement.

Hezbollah said that its strikes came in support of "the Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several areas across Lebanon, including on Beirut's southern suburb, claiming to have targeted Hezbollah military capabilities.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,250 people, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.