UAE pledges $30 million in aid for Lebanese civilians fleeing to Syria

The United Arab Emirates announced Monday that it will provide $30 million in humanitarian aid to support Lebanese civilians who have fled to Syria due to escalating Israeli attacks.

President Mohammed bin Zayed ordered the emergency aid, which is intended for Lebanese civilians who sought refuge in Syria, according to the UAE's official news agency WAM.

The $30 million allocation is part of a broader $100 million relief package from the UAE for Lebanon, according to the report.

In addition, President bin Zayed authorized six additional flights to transport aid directly to Lebanon.

Clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah have continued along the Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8, 2023. While Hezbollah has targeted northern Israeli military positions with missiles and drones, Israel has responded with heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut's Dahiyeh region.

Amid the intensifying violence, a wave of migration has seen tens of thousands fleeing from southern Lebanon to Beirut and northern areas, with many reportedly crossing into Syria.