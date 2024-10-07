Turkish vice president vows support for Gaza as Israel continues genocidal war on enclave

Türkiye's vice president expressed strong support for Gaza on Monday, condemning Israel's ongoing brutal offensive that began on Oct. 7 and pledging that Türkiye will continue to stand for justice, regardless of international silence.

"For 365 days, a humanitarian tragedy has been unfolding in Gaza, the cries of the innocent echo in the skies. Even if the world remains silent, we will continue to be the voice of justice," Cevdet Yılmaz wrote on X.

Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip, launched following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, has persisted despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

According to local health authorities, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, with over 97,100 others injured since the conflict began. The Israeli onslaught has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza amid a blockade that has caused severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Efforts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and facilitate a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas have failed, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refusing to halt the offensive.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.