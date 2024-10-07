Lebanon: Nearly 2,100 killed in Israeli attacks since last year

At least 2,083 people have been killed and 9,869 others injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that Israeli airstrikes killed 22 people and injured 110 others in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing 1,251, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.









