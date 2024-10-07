Israeli president calls on world for support in fight against enemies

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called on the world to support Israel in the fight against its enemies, as he spoke during a ceremony to mark one year since the Hamas attack.



"This is a scar on humanity. This is a scar on the face of the Earth," he said on Monday at the site of the 2023 Nova music festival near the Gaza border.



Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and other resistance groups stormed across the border exactly one year ago, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 250 people hostage in southern Israeli communities and at the festival.



"The world has to realize and understand that in order to change the course of history and bring peace, a better future to the region, it must support Israel in its battle against its enemies," Herzog said.



"We are fighting the battle of the free world."



The attack provoked the Israeli bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.



Tensions since then have rocketed and brought the Middle East region to the brink of a wider conflict.

