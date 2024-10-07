Germany renews call for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reaffirmed his country's support for Israel, but also called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, to enable the release of hostages and aid deliveries.

Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Scholz once again condemned the Oct. 7 attacks, expressed his sympathy with the Israeli victims, and underlined that Germany will continue supporting Israel's security.

"My dear friends in Israel: We feel with you, we feel your horror, your pain, your uncertainty, and your grief. We stand by your side. The terrorists of Hamas need to be fought," Scholz said.

"But it is so obvious one year of war has brought unimaginable suffering for the Palestinian population in Gaza. The daily experience of violence and hunger is no basis on which good things can grow. People need hope and perspectives," he continued.

"This is why the German government is advocating a cease-fire and the release of the hostages, and a political process, even if it seems to be further away than ever today," he added.

The German chancellor underlined that only a negotiated two-state solution could bring long-lasting peace and security both for the Israelis and the Palestinians.

"This will only be possible if we manage to stop the spread of political wildfire in the region, but Iranian missile attacks on Israel are yet another escalation," Scholz said, adding that G7 leaders have condemned these attacks.

"Hezbollah and Iran must seize their attacks on Israel immediately. Together with our partners, we are trying to bring about a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah," he said.

"This is how we can start fully implementing the UN Security Council resolution 1701 which clearly prescribes that Hezbollah has to withdraw from the border region with Israel. And we will still work intensely on this," he added.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and German government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

But Scholz's coalition government has come under growing pressure in recent weeks due to the Israeli military's disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

In a recent poll by public broadcaster ARD, 57% of Germans said Israel's military actions in Gaza have "gone too far," and 68% opposed providing military support for Israel. Only 21% voiced support for Israel.



