Gaza death toll nearing 42,000 on 1st anniversary of Israel’s genocidal war

At least 39 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war last year to 41,909, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 97,303 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 137 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



