Erdoğan: Israel’s long-standing policies of genocide and occupation must come to an end

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a social media post marking the first anniversary of Israel's attacks on Gaza, emphasized the atrocities committed by Israel and called for an end to its long-standing policies of genocide, occupation, and invasion.

His statement included the following key points:

"Today is October 7… Exactly 365 days have passed. So far, nearly 50,000 of our brothers and sisters, most of them women and children, have been brutally murdered. Hospitals, places of worship belonging to different faiths, and schools in Gaza are no longer standing. Many journalists, civil society representatives, and peace ambassadors are no longer among us.

In Gaza, in Palestine, and recently in Lebanon, it is not only women, children, babies, and innocent civilians who are being killed, but also humanity itself, institutions meant to serve humanity, and the international system.

For an entire year, the world has witnessed the mass murder of all humanity in broad daylight, along with all hope for the future of mankind. Today, we mourn the tens of thousands of people murdered by the Israeli government since October 7, and I extend my deepest condolences to my Gazan, Palestinian, and Lebanese brothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones.

Israel's long-standing policies of genocide, occupation, and invasion must come to an end.

Let it be remembered that Israel will eventually pay the price for this genocide that has been ongoing for a year and continues to this day. Just as Hitler was stopped by the united will of humanity, Netanyahu and his gang of murderers will also be stopped.

A world where the perpetrators of the Gaza genocide are not held accountable will never find peace. As Türkiye, we will continue to stand firmly against the Israeli government, no matter the cost, and we will keep calling on the world to join this honorable stance.",