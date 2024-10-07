At least 4 killed as Israel pounds Gaza on 1st anniversary of genocide

At least four Palestinians were killed on Monday as Israeli warplanes mounted new airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on the first anniversary of a brutal war on the enclave, according to medical sources.

Three people lost their lives and several others were injured when fighter jets hit several houses in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

Seven more Gazans were wounded in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a tent encampment for displaced people near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, injuring four people, another medical source said.

Another airstrike targeted a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, killing one person and injuring several people, including children, a medic said.

Several people were also reported injured in an airstrike in northern Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.