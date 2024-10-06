PROTEST HELD IN GERMANY AGAINST ISRAELS ACTIONS IN GAZA, POLICE BRUTALITY

A protest was held Saturday in Germany against Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip and German police brutality.

Thousands joined the protest organized by Palestinian associations in Berlin to condemn Israeli actions and police violence.

The crowd in front of the Berlin Police Department marched along Friedrich Street, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

Speakers highlighted police crackdowns against pro-Palestinian protests that have lasted for one year but vowed to continue despite pressure.

They also criticized German media for failing to report the truth.

A small pro-Israel group tried to provoke the march by waving Israeli flags, but police placed vehicles between the group and protesters to prevent escalation.

Three people were arrested at the end of the protest.