Israeli army orders more evictions of northern Gaza residents after 100 airstrikes since Saturday evening

After more than 100 airstrikes since Saturday evening, the Israeli army issued a new warning to northern Gaza residents on Sunday morning to evacuate their homes and relocate to the Al-Mawasi area in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "the region remains an active combat zone," warning residents to obey evacuation orders.

Adraee added that two main roads, Al-Rashid Street (coastal road) and Salah al-Din Street, have been designated as open "humanitarian corridors" to allow residents to relocate to the "humanitarian zone" in Al-Mawasi.

Several times during the one-year conflict in Gaza, Israel has ordered mass evacuations to "safe" or "humanitarian" areas.

Human rights organizations and international observers condemned the inhumane orders and the resulting mass suffering of Palestinians. Furthermore, Palestinians were often attacked by the Israeli military both on their way to such "safe areas" and after they arrived.

On July 13, the Israeli army targeted camps of the displaced people in Al-Mawasi, killing more than 90 Palestinians and injuring nearly 300 others, according to official Palestinian sources.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



