UN says Lebanon peacekeepers 'remain in all positions' despite Israel request

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, announced on Saturday that it will not vacate its positions in southern Lebanon, despite an Israeli request for the peacekeepers to "relocate." On September 30, the Israeli military informed UNIFIL of plans for limited ground incursions into Lebanon and requested the relocation of some peacekeeping positions.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published October 05,2024
The United Nations peacekeeping force it Lebanon said Saturday it would not leave positions in the country's south despite what it said was an Israeli request to "relocate".

"On September 30, the IDF (Israeli military) notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions," the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement, adding that "peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly."