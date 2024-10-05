UN says Lebanon peacekeepers 'remain in all positions' despite Israel request

The United Nations peacekeeping force it Lebanon said Saturday it would not leave positions in the country's south despite what it said was an Israeli request to "relocate".

"On September 30, the IDF (Israeli military) notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions," the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement, adding that "peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly."









