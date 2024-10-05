Israel kills 23 more Gazans as death toll surpasses 41,800

The Israeli army killed 23 more Palestinians in attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll to 41,825 since Oct. 7 of last year, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, 96,910 people have also been injured as a result of Israeli attacks that have continued unabated for the last one year.

"Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 66 others in three massacres' during the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









