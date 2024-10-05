Child among 4 killed, several injured in Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza

Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and several others injured in two Israeli airstrikes targeting a home and a tent sheltering displaced people in central Gaza early Saturday morning.

According to Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, three bodies and multiple injured people were transported to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Da'wa neighborhood in the northeastern part of the camp.

In a separate incident, medical sources at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed that an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced families inside the Ahmed al-Kurd School in the city, killing a child and injuring several others.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









