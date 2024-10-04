WHO: Over 6% of Gaza population killed or injured in 1 year

The World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday over 6% of the entire population of Gaza has been killed or injured as Israel's devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave nears one year.

"It has been 12 months, and the hostilities in Gaza continue to rage. Over 6% of the population has either been killed or injured, while at least 10,000 people remain trapped under the rubble, "Ayadil Saparbekov, the team lead for health emergencies at WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, told a press briefing in Geneva. Gaza's prewar population was about 2.3 million.

The healthcare system has "suffered immensely" from repeated attacks, and an ongoing shortage of supplies, medicines, fuel, and staff, Saparbekov said, adding that there have been at least 516 attacks on healthcare in Gaza, resulting in 765 deaths, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Only half of Gaza's hospitals are partially operational, while just 43% of primary healthcare centers are functional, he said.

"The working hospitals provide an estimated bed capacity of 1,500, supplemented by over 650 beds across 10 operational field hospitals," he said, stressing that the figure "falls far short of the need."

Citing Palestinian Health Ministry data, he said about 1,000 health workers have been killed, "an irreplaceable loss and a massive blow to the health system."

Saparbekov at least 24,090 people are suffering from life-changing injuries, with no access to rehabilitation or specialized care.

On mental health, he voiced concern about the conflict's impact in Gaza, where more than 485,000 people had already been diagnosed with mental disorders before the war.

"Malnutrition is another major concern," he said, noting that 20,241 children were admitted for malnutrition treatment, including 4,437 for severe acute malnutrition, since January.

Over 96% of women and children aged 6-23 months are not meeting their nutritional needs due to a lack of diet diversity, according to the official.

Regarding the medical evacuations, he said that out of the 15,600 cases requested, only 5138 (32.9%) were approved.

"We urgently call for the establishment of multiple medical evacuation corridors to ensure the safe, organized, and timely passage of patients via all available routes," he said, adding that since the closure of the Rafah crossing in May, only 219 patients have been evacuated.

He also mentioned the WHO's commitment to operate in the strip amid "extreme challenges."

He said of the 214 missions planned since October 2023, only 44% have been facilitated.

"We have delivered fuel, medicines, and supplies, helped restore hospitals, and deployed emergency medical teams to support Gaza's health system," he said. "Together with partners, we have also vaccinated 560,000 children in the first round of the polio campaign."

On Oct. 7, 2023, Israel launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border raid by Hamas which killed fewer than 1,200 people. In the year since, Israeli forces have killed nearly 41,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 97,000 others, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.