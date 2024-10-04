UN experts condemn Israeli violations of international law in Lebanon

UN experts on Friday voiced "sharp condemnation" over Israel's violations of international law in Lebanon, warning its escalating attacks there will only exacerbate death and displacement in its neighbor.

"The number of internally displaced persons in Lebanon has more than tripled in less than a month due to Israel's relentless attacks on populated areas coupled with belated or ineffective evacuation orders, in violation of the principles of distinction and proportionality," the experts said in a statement.

"Israel's latest breach of international law-a ground invasion in violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and Security Council resolution 1701-will only add to this mounting toll of death and displacement," they said.

Noting that Lebanon was grappling with social and economic instability and hosting millions of refugees even before the current conflict, they warned that further damage to Lebanon's institutions could overwhelm the country's ability to respond to this crisis.

"While the humanitarian response has been commendable, Israel has impeded relief efforts through attacking vital civilian infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and water and health facilities, as well as health and humanitarian workers themselves," the experts said. "These are clear violations of the international obligation to respect and protect relief personnel that risk collapsing the system to protect and assist displaced persons."

They also expressed concern for those displaced within Israel but emphasized that this situation should not negate or affect Israel's international obligations.

"We unequivocally condemn indiscriminate attacks by non-State armed groups based in Lebanon that have displaced some 63,000 within Israel," they said, calling for accountability for the perpetrators.

"However, Israel cannot use such crimes to justify its own atrocities in Lebanon, including acts of violence intended to spread terror among civilians and indiscriminate warfare. To do so would amount to collective punishment, another grave violation of international law," they said. "Further perpetuating cycles of violence and retribution is unlawful and prevents the realization of durable solutions for those displaced in Israel and Lebanon."

They deplored Israel's "relentless campaign against the most fundamental protections for civilians" and called on Tel Aviv's allies to end "their complicity."

"Maintaining international peace and security requires the international community and Israel's allies in particular to act now to halt further military incursions, ensure the unconditional protection of all civilians, accountability for violations of international law, and an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as the only path forward for Lebanon and the region," they concluded.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.