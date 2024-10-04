Israeli airstrike cuts off road linking Lebanon, Syria

People fleeing Israeli bombings in Lebanon prepare to cross the border with Syria through the Masnaa crossing is eastern Lebanon, on September 24, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Israeli army conducted an airstrike on Friday targeting the Masnaa area in eastern Lebanon cutting off the international road linking Lebanon and Syria, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The attack follows Tel Aviv's allegations that Hezbollah attempted to smuggle weapons across the border.

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamieh also told Anadolu that "an Israeli airstrike targeted the Masnaa border crossing with Syria which led to its closure."

The Masnaa crossing is located in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon and is considered one of the most important crossing points between Lebanon and Syria.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

At least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

