Israel kills 14 more Palestinians, Gaza death toll tops 41,800

At least 14 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,802, the Health Ministry in the war-torn territory said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that some 96,844 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 14 people and injured 50 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on last Oct. 7.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







