Iranian foreign minister warns of 'comprehensive' response to any Israeli aggression

Iran's foreign minister declared Friday that Tehran's response to any act of aggression by Israel would be "comprehensive and proportionate."

During a news conference in Beirut, Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran remains committed to defending its sovereignty and interests in the region.

Araghchi stated: "Our response will be comprehensive and proportionate to any aggression from the Israeli entity."

On his meetings with Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he said they held "good talks."

Araghchi said that he, Mikati, and Berri "stressed Iran's support for Lebanon and the resistance," reaffirming Tehran's ongoing backing for Hezbollah and other resistance groups in Lebanon.

Addressing recent tensions between Iran and Israel, Araghchi justified a recent salvo of ballistic missiles by Tehran against Tel Aviv, calling it "legitimate self-defense according to the principles of the United Nations and in response to targeting Iranian territory, our embassy in Damascus, and our interests."

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut on Friday, marking his first visit to Lebanon since assuming office.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Israel's war on Gaza started on Oct. 7 last year, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.













