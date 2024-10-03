Spain reiterates calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon, respect for international law

The Spanish prime minister again called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, and to end the "cycle of violence" that brings "only death and destruction."

Speaking at an event in the capital Madrid on Thursday, Pedro Sanchez said that territorial integrity, sovereignty of states, protection of civilians, and access to humanitarian aid are the fundamental principles of peaceful coexistence between nations.

Touching on the ongoing situation in the Middle East, specifically in Lebanon and Gaza, Sanchez said that it is essential for all sides to act in responsible manner, stressing that escalation must be avoided at all costs.

Sanchez recalled that they condemned Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran's missile attacks against Israel.

"We once again call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon and respect for international law in order to end this spiral of violence that only brings death and destruction," he said.

Sanchez stated that 1.2 million people have left their homes to date due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and said that his government also calls for diplomacy instead of war to achieve peace and security in the region.

Spain previously announced that they sent two military aircraft to Beirut, Lebanon's capital, to evacuate some 500 nationals.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed 1,928 people and injured nearly 9,300 others since Sept. 23.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.