ISRAEL CARRIES OUT AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIAS LATAKIA PROVINCE: MEDIA

Israeli aircraft carried out multiple attacks in Jableh district of Syria's Latakia province around 4 a.m. local time (0100GMT), Syrian media said Thursday.

The strikes caused powerful explosions and air defense systems attempted to respond, said social media accounts close to the Syrian regime.

A fire reportedly broke out at the site of the attack and explosions continued.

No official statement on the attack has been released by Israeli or Syrian regime authorities.

Iran-backed groups are also present in Jableh, Latakia, where Russia's Hmeimim airbase is located.

Since the civil war began in 2011, Israel has occasionally targeted military positions belonging to Iran-backed groups and the Syrian army in Syria.









