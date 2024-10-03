EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF CONDEMNS ISRAELI STRIKE IN BEIRUT THAT KILLED 7 AS VIOLATION OF INTL LAW

The EU foreign policy chief on Thursday condemned the Israeli strike in Beirut that killed seven people as violation of international humanitarian law.

The "IDF targeted once again healthcare workers overnight, in central Beirut: 7 people including paramedics were killed," he said on X.

"Not only civilians are victims of attacks, including in densely populated areas, but they are deprived of emergency care," Borrell added, noting that he condemns it as violation of international humanitarian law.

Seven paramedics with the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Authority were killed in an Israeli strike on a civil defense center in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday, the emergency medical service said.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 on what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,100 victims and displacing tens of thousands of others.

The top leadership of the Lebanese group Hezbollah was killed in the Israeli assaults, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,700 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October. Israeli forces began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday, and eight of their soldiers have so far been killed in clashes.