UK fighter jets involved in response to Iranian attack on Israel

UK forces have been involved in supporting Israel following a missile attack launched by Iran, according to British media on Wednesday.

The attack came in retaliation for recent strikes that killed key figures from Hezbollah, Hamas, and a senior Iranian commander.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's stance, declaring the nation's full support for Israel's right to self-defense, according to BBC.

While specific details of the UK's involvement have not been fully disclosed, British fighter jets played a role in the response, as they had in a similar situation in April when Iran last launched missiles at Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the missile barrage, consisting of 180 projectiles, was a direct response to the targeted killings of the militant leaders.

Israel reported that most of the missiles were intercepted.

UK citizens in Lebanon have been urged to register their presence with government officials as preparations for evacuations continue.

A government-chartered plane is scheduled to depart from Beirut on Wednesday, but several Britons have reported difficulties in receiving confirmation for their seats on the flight despite paying for passage.