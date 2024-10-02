Israeli army kills 40 Palestinians in dawn southern Gaza raid

At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid early Wednesday in the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source in the Gaza European Hospital told Anadolu that 32 killed Palestinians were brought to the hospital as a result of the Israeli shelling on Palestinians' homes in areas in the eastern part of the city of Khan Younis.

Another medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex told Anadolu that eight victims had been recovered from under the rubble of homes that were hit.

Rescue efforts continue for others who are still missing, the source added.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out a sudden dawn incursion into eastern Khan Younis, opening direct firing at Palestinian homes.

Israeli forces prevented rescue teams and ambulances from reaching the struck homes, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

The sudden Israeli raid prompted hundreds of Palestinians to flee their homes, the witnesses added.

Dozens of homes, agricultural lands and infrastructure were severely damaged in the wake of the attack, after which the army withdrew from the area.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Over 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 96,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.











