Hezbollah claims to have killed ‘large number’ of Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon clashes

Hezbollah said on Wednesday it killed a "large number" of Israeli soldiers during direct clashes in two towns in southern Lebanon, accusing Tel Aviv of "covering up its casualties."

"We inflicted a large number of fatalities among the enemy's forces during clashes that took place today in the towns of Odaisseh and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, but there is a cover-up from the enemy," Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afifi told reporters.

What happened in the southern towns "is just the beginning, and the group is at the highest levels of readiness," he added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel began heavy airstrikes against what it called Hezbollah targets across Lebanon late September, killing more than a 1,000 people and displacing tens of thousands more. It began a ground invasion on Tuesday.

The top leadership of Hezbollah, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah, was also killed in the Israeli assaults.

















