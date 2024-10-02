Cyprus plans evacuation for foreign nationals amid Lebanon tensions

Cyprus has launched a scheme to support the possible evacuation of EU citizens and other foreign nationals in case of a further military escalation in Lebanon, the government said on Wednesday.



The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is located some 250 kilometres from northern Israel, making it the EU country that is closest to the current conflict between the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah and Israel.



Government sources already signalled at the end of September that Nicosia could send ferries to evacuate people in case the airport in Beirut would be closed.



Those wanting to leave would be brought to the port cities of Limassol and Larnaca, it said. People have been evacuated from Gaza via those routes since the outbreak of the war there in October 2023.



As part of the evacuation plan, dubbed Hestia after the Greek goddess of the hearth and home, refugees will be temporarily housed in tents, schools and hotels in Cyprus until they can fly on to their home countries.

