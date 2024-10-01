At least 21 killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes, shelters across Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and shelters across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said seven bodies were recovered after Israeli fighter jets hit a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Thirteen people were also killed in two airstrikes targeting two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

Another Palestinian was killed by a drone strike on a tent for displaced people in northeastern Rafah city in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in several areas across the war-torn territory amid reports of blowing up several buildings northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.