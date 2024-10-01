6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza housing displaced people

At least six Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school-turned-shelter in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

An Anadolu correspondent said that Israeli warplanes bombed the Shejaiya school, which houses hundreds of displaced persons.

Medical sources at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City said the Israeli bombardment of the school resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, with several others suffering injuries, some of which were serious.

With the attack, the number of shelters and centers targeted by the Israeli military in Gaza since Oct. 7 last year has risen to 185, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







