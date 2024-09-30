At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

A mother, husband, and two children were killed and several people injured when warplanes hit a house in the central city of Beir al-Balah, a medical source said.

Three more people lost their lives in a drone strike targeting a vehicle northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

One person was killed in Israeli shelling of al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, which the Israeli army designated as a "safe zone" for displaced Palestinian civilians, another medical source said.

One more Gazan was killed and several people were injured in an airstrike targeting the Abu Jafar School in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

Medics recovered the bodies of three Palestinians after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, a local source said.

Israeli army forces also shelled several neighborhoods in Gaza City, including Tel al-Hawa, Al-Sabra, and Al-Zeitoun, but no reports were yet available about casualties.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.