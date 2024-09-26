Report: Netanyahu gives green light for Lebanon ceasefire

Israel is said to have given the green light for a ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, the TV station N12 reported on Thursday.



The aim is to negotiate a more lasting agreement, N12 reported, citing an unnamed employee of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



There was initially no official confirmation for the report. A spokeswoman from Netanyahu's office said that it had not issued such a statement.



The massive Israeli bombardment of Lebanon has so far resulted in more than 600 deaths since the escalation began on Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.



A group of countries, including the United States and EU countries, along with key Arab nations, are pushing for a halt in fighting.



The demanded ceasefire is to last for 21 days and is intended to create space for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the nearly year-long Gaza war.



The joint statement was supported by the US, Germany, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.







