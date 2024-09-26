 Contact Us
Report: Netanyahu gives green light for Lebanon ceasefire

Israel is reportedly ready to consider a ceasefire with Hezbollah to facilitate negotiations for a more lasting agreement, according to N12 news, citing an unnamed source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, there has been no official confirmation from Netanyahu's office.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published September 26,2024
Israel is said to have given the green light for a ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, the TV station N12 reported on Thursday.

The aim is to negotiate a more lasting agreement, N12 reported, citing an unnamed employee of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There was initially no official confirmation for the report. A spokeswoman from Netanyahu's office said that it had not issued such a statement.

The massive Israeli bombardment of Lebanon has so far resulted in more than 600 deaths since the escalation began on Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A group of countries, including the United States and EU countries, along with key Arab nations, are pushing for a halt in fighting.

The demanded ceasefire is to last for 21 days and is intended to create space for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the nearly year-long Gaza war.

The joint statement was supported by the US, Germany, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.