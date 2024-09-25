Opening 2nd front in Lebanon would be 'disaster,' warns Ireland

The Irish taoiseach (prime minister) on Wednesday condemned the bombing of civilian areas in Lebanon and firing of rockets towards Israel, warning that opening a second front in Lebanon would be a "disaster."

After meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, Simon Harris said the dangerous escalation and loss of life in the Middle East is continuing.

"I utterly condemn the bombing of civilian areas in Southern Lebanon by Israel and the firing of rockets towards civilian areas in Israel by Hezbollah," he said in a statement issued by his office after the meeting.

"There has been a shocking loss of life this week, but even at this stage it's not too late for all sides to step back from the brink," he urged.

Harris underlined that Gaza, where more than 41,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, is in ruins and in desperate need of the world's help.

"Opening a second front in Lebanon would be a disaster, risking an all-out war with profound consequences for the region and the world," he warned.

He also urged all remaining Irish civilians in Lebanon to leave immediately.