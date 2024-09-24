 Contact Us
G7 says nobody will gain from Middle East escalation

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published September 24,2024
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Monday warned that actions and counter-actions in the Middle East risked dragging the region into a broader conflict that no country would gain from.

"Actions and counter-reactions risk magnifying this dangerous spiral of violence and dragging the entire Middle East into a broader regional conflict with unimaginable consequences," the G7 said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"They called for a stop to the current destructive cycle, while emphasizing that no country stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."