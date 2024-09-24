G7 says nobody will gain from Middle East escalation

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Monday warned that actions and counter-actions in the Middle East risked dragging the region into a broader conflict that no country would gain from.

"Actions and counter-reactions risk magnifying this dangerous spiral of violence and dragging the entire Middle East into a broader regional conflict with unimaginable consequences," the G7 said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"They called for a stop to the current destructive cycle, while emphasizing that no country stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."