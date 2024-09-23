UN chief 'alarmed' by escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed concern over the escalation tensions between Israel and Lebanon, urging for de-escalation and diplomatic solution.

"The Secretary General is indeed alarmed by the escalating situation along the Blue Line. He's very concerned about the large number of civilian casualties being reported by the Lebanese authorities, as well as the thousands of displaced persons amidst the most intense exchange of fire across the Blue Line since October of last year," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

The Blue Line serves as a boundary separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Expressing Guterres' "grave concern" for the safety of civilians and UN staff, Dujarric said the UN chief "reiterates the urgent need for de-escalation and that all efforts should be devoted to a diplomatic solution."

Dujarric also conveyed Guterres' message for UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the head of the UN peacekeeping force, Aroldo Lazaro, saying that "there is no military solution that will make either side safer."

Emphasizing the need for "diplomatic efforts," Dujarric stated that it is needed to "to protect civilians and ensure the safety and security of all UN personnel and assets."

"The Secretary General urges all parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and to restore stability," he added.

Lebanese health authorities said at least 274 people, including 21 children, have been killed and 1,024 others injured in Israeli attacks since Monday morning, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, and injured dozens in a suburb of Beirut.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.