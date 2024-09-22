 Contact Us
Greta Thunberg denounces 'genocide' in Palestine during protest in Stockholm

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined around 5,000 protesters in Stockholm on Saturday to condemn Israel's actions in Palestine, calling it "genocide." She urged global action, emphasizing the need for boycotts and sanctions against Israel, while the rally demanded an immediate cease-fire and unhindered humanitarian aid access.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 22,2024
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined thousands of protesters in Stockholm to condemn Israel's "genocide" in Palestine on Saturday and urge global action.

Israel's "genocide" in Palestine is "outrageous," Thunberg told Anadolu at the rally, which drew an estimated 5,000 people to the Swedish capital.

She said she does not understand how people see what is happening in Palestine and go on with their lives without caring.

Thunberg said remaining silent during a genocide is to be complicit and underlined the importance of boycotting Israel, Israeli companies and institutions and imposing sanctions.

The demonstration, organized by various NGOs, demanded an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian aid access.

Protesters carried banners that read: "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Stop the genocide," while chanting "Freedom for Palestine."