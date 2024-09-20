US Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to restore UNRWA funding

A group of Democratic representatives introduced a bill to restore US funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which provides essential relief services to nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees.

"There is no question in my mind that revoking funding for UNRWA will lead to more devastation and loss of life in Gaza. We must ensure that those acting in good faith to save civilian lives are not undermined by a lack of US funding," Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday, along with Andre Carson and Jan Schakowsky.

She added UNRWA has played a "unique and integral" role in supporting the welfare of Palestinian refugees for decades.

Carson, for his part, urged colleagues who care about basic human rights to join the bill.

"UNRWA has taken appropriate and proactive steps towards accountability and transparency, conducting multiple independent reviews that continue to prove the organization is both in compliance and imperative to provide the region with lifesaving assistance. It's past time we restore funding and save lives," he said.

Congresswoman Schakowsky said the UNRWA has been a "lifeline" for Palestinians, and remains the "backbone" of the humanitarian response in Gaza as it endures ongoing war and humanitarian crisis.

"The US must follow suit and resume funding for this critical humanitarian agency," she said.

UNRWA has been hindered from doing its job since January, when Israel accused 12 of its thousands of employees in Gaza of being involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Amid a probe of the claims, at least 16 countries, including the US, paused or suspended funding to the agency, and its aid work for Gaza's famine-stricken population has suffered.

UNRWA was created by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The agency provides crucial support to millions of Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and other areas where large numbers of registered Palestinians live.