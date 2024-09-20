Israeli airstrike kills 7 Palestinians in Gaza City

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured Thursday when an Israeli warplane targeted a house in Gaza City.

The Civil Defense Authority said two women were among the dead, with some of the injured in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said the airstrike hit a residence in the Al-Daraj neighborhood belonging to the Sheikh family, leading to the destruction of the home.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



Nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,500 injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.