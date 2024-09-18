Russia says US MQ-9 Reaper drone closely approached Su-35 fighter jet in Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone operated by American or allied coalition forces made a "dangerously close approach" to a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the southern part of Syria's Homs province.

The incident happened when the Su-35 was conducting a scheduled flight along the southern border of Syria, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, said in a statement.

Ignasyuk said the Russian pilot demonstrated "high professionalism" and took the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision.

He added that over the past day, US and coalition forces violated Syria's airspace in the area of the Al Tanf military base 12 times.

In addition, eight cases of violations of the provisions of the deconfliction protocols dated Dec. 9, 2019 related to flights of drones that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded, he said.







