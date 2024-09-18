Lebanon announces nationwide school closure after pager explosions

Lebanon on Tuesday announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions across the country on Wednesday, following pager explosions that left at least 9 people dead and thousands of others injured.

"We announce the closure of public and private schools, the Lebanese University, and all private higher education institutions tomorrow, Wednesday, in condemnation of the criminal act committed by the Israeli enemy against citizens," said Abbas Halabi, the country's education minister.

The Lebanese minister also called on the "global conscience to stop the Israeli killing machine, which shows no mercy or distinction, and has committed an unprecedented collective crime against the Lebanese people."

At least nine people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of the pager devices in different areas across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

He added that some 2,750 other people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition.

Lebanese media suggested that the devices exploded after an Israeli breach of the communication system.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many others injured in the mass explosion.

"At approximately 3:30 PM (1:30 PM GMT) on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, several pager devices used by various members of Hezbollah units and institutions exploded," the group said in a statement.

The group held Israel fully responsible for the wireless explosions and vowed "just retaliation from unexpected quarters" to Tel Aviv.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier urged all citizens who own the pager communication devices to immediately dispose of them.

The mass explosion came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack Oct. 7 last year.























