Israeli tanks firing on WHO-led convoy in Gaza ‘unacceptable’: Tedros

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a statement Tuesday condemning an incident in which Israeli tanks opened fire on a convoy led by the organization in Gaza, calling it "unacceptable."

"Last Saturday, on the way back from a mission to northern Gaza and after a WHO-led convoy got clearance and crossed the coast road checkpoint, the convoy encountered two Israeli tanks," Tedros said on X, noting that "shots were fired from the tanks near the convoy."

"Luckily nobody was hurt," he added.

"It is remarkable that despite the security risks, the teams had earlier managed to reach Al-Shifa Hospital to deliver supplies for the emergency room," he said.

"Supplies were also delivered to support the Palestine Red Crescent Society facilities in the north, including for the treatment of noncommunicable diseases.

"The teams also facilitated the rotation of emergency medical teams," he added.

Tedros also emphasized the importance of the work done by the humanitarian staff.

"Amid extreme danger and life-threatening conditions, the unwavering humanitarian workers in Gaza continue to deliver critical aid, serving as the last hope for the survival for 2 million people in desperate need.

"The minimum they deserve for their service is safety," he underlined, adding: "The deconfliction mechanism needs to be adhered to."

He also called for a cease-fire.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









