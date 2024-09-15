Israel kills 9 Palestinians in Gaza bombings, including school for displaced people

Nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting different areas in the Gaza Strip, including a school housing displaced people in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli strike on a group of civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of the city killed five Palestinians and injured several others, the Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement.

In another statement, the Palestinian department stated that an Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians and injured many more while they were collecting firewood west of Gaza.

According to a medical source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, an elderly man and a child were killed in an airstrike on the "Nemr" family's home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed the Ghazi al-Shawa school in Beit Hanoun, which housed hundreds of displaced families, with three missiles and destroying it completely.

According to eyewitnesses, just minutes before the bombing, the Israeli army contacted the displaced Palestinians at the school and asked them to evacuate.

The attack caused several injuries, and the displaced people, including children, were panicked and terrified, eyewitnesses said.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















