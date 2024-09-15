At least 3 killed in Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza

At least three people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense Service said on Sunday.



A woman was among the victims in the strikes that targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.



Al-Awda Hospital in the camp confirmed that 10 people were injured in the Israeli attacks.



Several people were also injured in another Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Basal said.



Israeli artillery shells hit the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, injuring a number of Palestinians, medical sources said.



Artillery shelling also targeted the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, but no reports were yet available about casualties.



In the southern city of Rafah, the Israeli army demolished several residential buildings in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, according to local sources.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



Nearly 41,200 victims, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,300 injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.



Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

