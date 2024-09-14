US destroys Houthi targets in Yemen

The US said Friday that its forces destroyed three uncrewed aerial vehicles and a support vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

Actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters "safer and more secure" for US, coalition, and merchant vessels, it added.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since last Oct. 7.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.







